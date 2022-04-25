Taxing the church will result in wickedness to religion – Bishop to government

Religion of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: Doctor Kwadwo Ye-Large

The founder and overseer of Apostles Pentecostal Ministry International, a renowned evangelist in Techiman, in the Bono East Region, Bishop Dr. Stephen Owusu Agyemang, has stated that asking churches to pay tax is uncalled for.



The founding President indicated that it is ignorant people who would want the church to pay taxes, saying, the church is not a business and therefore cannot be taxed.



He was speaking on Tain FM Anopa Nkommo in interview with Appiah Kubi, stating that, people just wake up and say the church should be taxed, and according to him that is an insult.



"From the economic point of view, the church is not a business, we are not buying and selling anything on profit like the businessmen does, though there are some churches that sells items as 'prophetic directions', but that is not the way to go, therefore if the government want to tax the ministerial activities like, offertories and others, I think it's double taxation, because the churches renew their licenses and that's a form of tax", the Bishop bemoaned.



The Bishop however noted that the church has been instrumental in the development of the country thus should not be demonized to avoid demoralizing people from contributing to its furtherance.



He added: “When you tax the church, it will be a double taxation because the people you are taxing on their businesses already are those contributing to the church you are taxing; if you look at it critically, it’s only anti-church people who complain that the church pays taxed".



He concluded that if the government wants to tax churches, it should be very circumspect, because not every church is running as a business.