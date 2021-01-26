General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Taxi driver lashed for not wearing nose mask

A taxi driver has received strokes of lashes for driving in town without wearing a nose mask.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, the military officer is seen lashing the driver whom he had instructed to lie on his bonnet to receive the punishment.



The officer was subsequently seen ensuring other drivers and pedestrians were in their nose mask.



The location of the incident is yet to be determined.



Following the rapid increase in Ghana’s COVID-19 cases, security services have taken to the streets to ensure compliance of safety protocols including mandatory mask-wearing in public places.



Police officers have since arrested several individuals who have flouted the safety protocols.