Taxi driver allegedly commits suicide in Sekondi police cells

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

A taxi driver has allegedly committed suicide in Sekondi police cells



The deceased whose name has been given as Kweku reportedly knocked down a police officer on Christmas eve leading to his detention



His lifeless body was found in the cells this morning, December 25



The Assembly member of the Fijai Electoral area, Ramatu Ibrahim broke the news to Connect FM’s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson



she claims the deceased is reported to have used his pair of jeans trousers to commit suicide



His mortal remains have just been sent to the ENRH Morgue for autopsy.