Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Taxi driver, Teacher found dead in Koforidua

The two bodies have since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue

A taxi driver has been found dead at Korle – Nkwata a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



He was found tied with a rope in the plantain farm near Anglican Basic School at Korle -Nkwanta community.



A resident assumed that the deceased taxi driver might have been killed by armed robbers who hired his service under disguise.



He said, the assailants drove away from the car, took a mobile phone, cash, and other belongings of the driver.



His body has been retrieved and deposited at the morgue by Police.



In a separate development, a 28-year-old teacher of Oti Boateng Senior High School in Koforidua, Kofi Ofori has also been found almost decomposing in his room at Betom a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality.



According to the tenants, the deceased was last seen three days ago. Curiously they observed strong stench and house flies emanating from the room of the deceased teacher whose room was locked.



The police were informed and the room was broken into. Police found the teacher in a prone position bare-chested on a mattress on the ground with blood from the mouth.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the body of the deceased has been conveyed and deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.