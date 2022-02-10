‘Tax and chop’ - Social media users react to Majority Leader's E-Levy birthday cake

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, celebrated his 65th birthday on February 3, 2022, with a touch of class and glam.



The plush birthday party to celebrate the Suame MP saw many attendees dazzle in their attires whiles dancing to melodious music in the background.



Prominent amongst people who attended the event were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other high-ranking government officials.



However, what has sparked a conversation about the party on social media particularly on Twitter are videos and pictures of the ‘giant’ all-green, six-part cake that spelt out the words, E-LEVY.



The pictures and videos come at a time when the government is trying to court support for the controversial levy that has sharply divided public opinion.



Some social media users who have been commenting on the development claim it is how the government intends to spend revenue accrued from the E-levy if it is passed whiles others say it is insensitive on the part of the Majority Leader to use the E-Levy cake for the birthday celebration.



