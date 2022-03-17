Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly finally elects Presiding Member

Regional News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Assembly Member for Cyanide Electoral Area, Emmanuel Gado, has been re-elected and sworn in as the Presiding Member (P.M) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly for the second time.



The event that was held at the Assembly’s conference hall had a total vote of 42 out of which 39 voted YES for the Assembly Member and 3 voted NO against him, representing 86.7%.



John Davies, Dean of Conference for Presiding Members, Western Region after the swearing-in commended the Assembly Members and asked them to rally behind the Presiding Member to continue with the good work he did two years ago as P.M.



In his acceptance speech, Emmanuel Gado urged his colleague Assembly Members to continue exhibiting the act of togetherness and unity for more and better development.



He also entreated them to support him with their advice and suggestions.



He, therefore, thanked the house for giving him another opportunity to serve them.



Mr. Frank Ernest Odro, Municipal Coordinating Director also advised Hon. Emmanuel Gado to “learn and follow the Dean’s footsteps”.



Benjamin Kessie, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) promised to support Emmanuel Gado as he starts another term in office as the Presiding Member.



The confirmation was held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



In a related development, the Assembly Members joined the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to commission a refuse truck presented to the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit to help manage waste and other sanitation-related challenges in the Municipality.