Tarkwa Nsuaem MP donates to widows in constituency

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Widows in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region had a Boxing Day to remember as the Member of Parliament for the area, George Mireku Duker marked the day with them.



George Mireku Duker, in the spirit of the Christmas season held talks with the Association of Widows in the constituency to appreciate their plight and ways he can help them.



The engagement was a fruitful one as the women exchanged ideas with their MP and also commended him for some projects he has undertaken in the constituency.



They left the meeting with smiles on their faces as the MP presented hampers and a token of cash to each member of the group.



The over 200 women expressed appreciation to the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and urged him to continue impacting lives of his constituent.



Speaking to journalists after the exercise, George Mireku Duker said the donation form part of his commitment to ensuring that the less-privileged in the constituency are not left of the celebrations.



He disclosed that he has listened to the concerns of the widows and will engage the appropriate authorities to have them addressed.



“It’s Christmas and we can’t spend it with just our wives and children. We have to be concerned about the widows and orphans too. I dined with the widows and also listened to their concerns. This is how Christmas should be,” he said.







