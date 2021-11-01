Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP commissions ultra-modern community centre for Tamso

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem has commissioned an ultra-modern community centre for Tamso, one of the communities in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.



The MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines commissioned the project which is worth GHC490,000.



At a colourful ceremony held on Saturday, October 2021, George Mireku Duker performed the official handover ceremony with caution to the community to ensure proper maintenance of the multi-purpose facility.



He remarked that the community centre will aid the socio-economic activities of not just Tamso but also nearby communities.



The lawmaker also used the opportunity to enumerate some commendable projects embarked by his office and assured them of the commitment of the government to the development of the country.



“I reiterated my commitment to continue the rapid development of the constituency of which my previous achievements were key indication to the good course. I took time to reiterate good works by the government,” he stated.



George Mireku Duker also took on the headache of stuffing the newly-built centre with equipment and other quintessential materials needed for the effective operation of the centre.



He donated a 65-inch television and four sewing machines to 4 young ladies to start their vocational training in tailoring.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Benjamin Kesse assured of more developmental projects and encouraged the residents to support the government.



Nana Kwame Yeboah II, the Chief of Tamso praised George Mireku Duker for the facility which he reckons will serve the community greatly.



He expressed gratitude to him and the MCE and hoped for more interventions from the government.



The project was funded by the Minerals Development Fund through the Local Management Committee of the Mining Community Development Scheme



