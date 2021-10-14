Tarkwa Nsuaem MP commissions projects worth over GH¢1million for constituents

Regional News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem has embarked on an infrastructure drive in his constituency with the commissioning of three infrastructure projects.



Mireku Duker and the Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kesse, on Wednesday October, 10, 2021, were guests at durbars where the completed projects were outdoored and declared ready for use.



The projects include a 6-unit classroom block complete with an office, ICT room, toilet and urinal facilities for Esuoso Catholic basic school. The other two being a 16-seater Water Closet toilet facility for the Fiaseman Senior High School (FIASSEC) and a 6-unit classroom block, office, ICT room, toilet and urinal facilities for Domeabra M/A basic school.



In a Facebook post, George the MP said the projects are fulfillment of promises he and the NPP government made to the communities.



He indicated his hope and belief that the projects which are over GH¢1million would alleviate the challenges that hitherto confronted the towns and the schools.



He applauded the MCE, Benjamin Kesse for his role in the competition of the projects and expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for retaining him.



Whiles enumerating some achievement by his office, Mireku Duker assured his constituents their road and other infrastructure headaches will be addressed by the Akufo-Addo administration in due time.



He promised to collaborate with the MCE and Regional Minister to draw development to Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



“I must say, having a supportive MCE have led to the timely completion of all these projects. On behalf of the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, I thank H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reappointing Hon. Kesse."



The chiefs and elders of the beneficiary communities indicated their heartfelt gratitude to Mireku Duker for the projects and wished for him heavenly blessings.



The heads of the schools applauded the MP and the MCE for delivering on their promises and hailed them for displaying leadership.



The projects were funded by the Mineral Development Fund.











