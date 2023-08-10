Tano North: Yamfo residents justify why they rejected Freda Prempeh’s toilet facility

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Residents of Yamfo in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region have given the strongest signal yet to their Member of Parliament (MP), Hon Freda Prempeh that they will no longer tolerate the way and manner she conducts herself in the Constituency.



They have accused her of being dismissive and not attending to their needs even when there is no apparent reason to do so.



On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Hon Freda Prempeh, the newly appointed Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, was left dazed when residents heckled her during the commissioning of a toilet facility and told her that they would not use the facility.

According to the residents, numerous appeals to her in the last three years to open the facility for their use fell on death ears until someone else in the Constituency began the construction of a toilet facility for them.



They said that her reason, as they have come to realise, is that her preferred candidates in did not win the district assembly elections.



The residents minced no way in making it clear that she has been inconsiderate in her dealing with them and they were now fed up.



Explaining the reasons for their rejection of Freda Prempeh’s toilet and why they heckled and hooted her, Emmanuel Kusi( alias Agenda) told Moonlight FM that the MP takes them for granted because the area is a stronghold of the NPP. He lamented that she only comes to the constituency to do one thing or another to deceive the people for votes and go back to Accra, without any commitment to their welfare.



He noted that in the specific case of the commissioning of the toilet facility, it is due to a threat to her by one Gideon who has won the hearts and minds of the people by being responsive to their needs.



He recounted how Freda Prempeh has initiated many projects in the Constituency but has failed to complete them and is unperturbed when appeals are made to her.



“This time we’re fed up with her. She thinks it’s a safe seat so she doesn’t take us seriously. Now we want someone else – Gideon,” he said in Twi.



“Hon. Freda built a market. But for two years now, she has refused to commission it for use because of the upcoming elections,” he added.



He also spoke about how a hostel project at the College of Health started by her remains uncompleted but appeals to her to finish it up or hand it over to school authorities to complete and use it have not been heeded to.



The Tano North seat has been occupied by the NPP since 1996 when the party participated in the Parliamentary elections.