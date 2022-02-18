Tano North: Yamfo Youth attack police station over death of colleague

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Youth of Yamfo in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region have reportedly attacked the Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.



This follows allegations that the Police had released an accident vehicle which had knocked and killed a young man in the area identified as Christian Tweneboah Kodua, 27.



According to a Police Situational Report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the Youth massed up the premises of the District Police Headquarters chanting war songs and protesting the fact that the car that killed their colleague had been released to the owner.



They youth were said to have engaged some vandalism at the Police Headquarters pulling down some trees that served as shed.



The police indicated that the youth took away motorbikes, tricycles and a Mitsubishi pick-up and other exhibits in the custody of police at the Police Station.



It took the intervention of the Military, MCE for Tano North, the Divisional and District Commanders of Duayaw Nkwanta who advised them on the need to maintain the peace.



Meanwhile, Suspect driver, Kofi Deye and his vehicle owner Joseph Yeboah were both put before the District Court of Duayaw Nkwanta earlier today but their pleas were however not taken.



They have been remanded into prison custody to reappear on March 2, 2022.