Tano North: Newly elected executives fight MP over ‘lies’

Politics of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Newly elected Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region have warned that the National Executive Committee will have themselves to blame after 2024 elections should the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Freda Prempeh is imposed on them.



According to them, the National Executive Council(NEC) of the party should be blamed if what they termed as ‘lies’ is allowed to be perpetrated by the incumbent MP.



The Polling Station Executives at a press conference organized on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Tanoso said the MP is on a radio tour in the bid to discredit the just ended polling stations elections.



Speaking on behalf of the executives, Gloria Kwartemaa averred that, in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party, a committee was formed to supervise the conduct of a competitive, transparent, credible, free and fair election across all the polling stations in the constituency, ‘an exercise which has never been witnessed in the Constituency for the last ten (10) years’ they said.



She explained that the MP’s statements included; not recognizing the legitimacy of the elections, the accusations of using machomen and Police Officers, characterized by compiling a new album overnight with the help of the Ahafo Regional Organiser Micheal Boateng (Pope).







The group explained that they do not want to engage in media banter with the MP but insist that she is only courting public attention and sympathy with lies.





Citing the 2020 presidential and parliamentary results as an example they said,



“Calamity will befall the constituency in 2024 if the MP is allowed to have her way, arguing that, in the 2020 Presidential results Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 25,563 (62%) and John Dramani Mahama had 15,371 (37%) but in the Parliamentary elections Freda Prempeh polled 22,592 (53%) whiles Pius Opoku of the NDC who because of COVID-19 restrictions came to Ghana barely three months to elections won 18,684 of the votes, which implies that, President Akufo-Addo had over 10,000 votes more than Mahama, but Freda Prempeh had just about 4,000 votes more than the NDC candidate the least percentage vote obtain by the party in the constituency.”



However, elections in the constituency have been peacefully and successfully conducted.