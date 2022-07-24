‘Tamale project is a flyover, not an interchange’ – Richard Manuribe

Regional News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe has described the recently-inaugurated project in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale as a flyover and not an interchange as claimed by the government.



He said several debates had established that the infrastructure was not an interchange as suggested.



He added that the government had subsequently also admitted that the infrastructure does not qualify as an interchange.



“As to whether it is an interchange or a flyover, that debate has been settled.



"You saw desperate attempts by people in government to christen it an interchange,” Richard Manuribe stated in an interview on Peace FM.