Tamale mayor begins work with Qur'anic recitation

Regional News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: Nuru Deen, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, Sule Salifu, has organized a Qur'anic recitation at the forecourt of the Assembly to seek Allah's blessings and guidance before commencing work.



His Eminence Sheikh Abdul Salam Ahmed, the Northern Regional Chief Imam led the Qur'anic recitation in the early hours of Thursday 7th October 2021.



Addressing the gathering, the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shaani Alhassan Shaibu called on the youth to be law-abiding and to rally behind the mayor to prosecute the government agenda.



The Mayor also took the opportunity to meet various heads of departments of the assembly to officially introduce himself as the representative of the president in the Metropolitan Assembly.



The mayor during his Swearing-in ceremony pledged to operate an open door administration and urged members of the assembly together with residents of the Metropolis to support him succeed.



In attendance at the ceremony included some Regional Executives and Constituency executives of NPP, Imams, Traditional rulers, opinion leaders, Assembly members, members from other political parties, and family members.