Tamale interchange unfriendly to pedestrians – Regional MTTD warns residents

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police caution against misuse of Tamale interchange



Confusion over whether it is an interchange or flyover continues



Facility is the first such in the northern regions



The Tamale Interchange is not pedestrian-friendly, the regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has cautioned residents against misusing the facility.



According to Chief Superintendent Mahmud Yussif, the recently commissioned facility was tailored more for the use of vehicles and not for human beings.



“Looking at the nature of the project it is pedestrian-unfriendly and completely not meant for pedestrians only for vehicles.



"Even our motorbikes are not allowed to use it, it was constructed to ease traffic in the central business district,” he told the press.



The state-owned Daily Graphic reported earlier this week that the facility had become a playground for school children despite the dangers associated with such actions.



The Police said as part of awareness creation efforts, officers will be dispatched to the place to educate citizens on the proper use of the interchange.



“We will go there physically to help educate people and direct people as to what to do and what not to do when you get to the interchange.”



Despite the government officially calling the facility an interchange, some engineers have insisted that it is a flyover because it is a long stretch that does not allow motorists to access other adjoining roads.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 29, 2022, commissioned the project which is the first such in the northern part of the country.



Among other benefits, it is meant to improve trade and regional integration because of the proximity to neighbouring Burkina Faso but also improves traffic management in Tamale.



The interchange has about a 1.1km bridge including ramps, drainage works, streetlights, and 10km of asphalt overlay around it.



“The Ministry of Roads and Highways must ensure the maintenance of the Tamale interchange over the design period. I appeal to the users of the facility especially drivers to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe usage of the facility.



"The modernization of Ghana is gradually gathering momentum and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands to build the Ghana we want,” Akufo-Addo noted during the commissioning.