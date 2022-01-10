Tamale Interchange to be completed in February – Amoako-Attah

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The two-tier Tamale Interchange project in the Northern regional capital is expected to be completed by February 2022 and officially inaugurated in March.



The 1.1km project being financed through the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Chinese government is currently about 95% complete.



These were disclosed when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, toured the project site to inspect the progress of works.



The minister expressed satisfaction with the work done so far and thanked the chiefs and people of Tamale, especially traders, for their cooperation.



“This year, we want to hit the ground running”.



“This year is going to be the beginning of the commissioning of many many projects under the roads sector,” the minister announced.