Tamale: NDC vice-chair arrested, granted bail over attack on party office

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

One of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Vice-Chairpersons in the Northern Region, Alhaji Rufai Vielim, has been arrested for the attack on the party’s office.



Alhaji Vielim, according to the Police, admitted that the persons involved in the tearing down of property at the office of the party were in his house on Monday, 22 August 2022.



He, however, indicated that he did not authorise the destruction of the office.



The Police had said they were on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office at Tamale on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022.



Unidentified supporters of the NDC in Tamale stormed the Northern Regional branch office of the party with guns demanding the removal of the acting chairman of the party, Adolf Ali.



They allegedly fired gunshots and destroyed properties.



This incident follows the death of the party’s Regional Chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.