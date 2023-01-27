Tamale Metropolitan Assembly to undertake clean up exercise on Saturday

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: GNA

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) says it will undertake a clean up exercise within the metropolis on Saturday, January 28.



The exercise is to clear filth within the city, especially around the Central Business District, the Taxi Rank to Agric stretch, Azorka Junction to Nyohini Roundabout stretch, Taxi Rank to Alhassan Iddrisu Junction and the Central Mosque to Tamale Teaching Hospital stretch.



This was contained in a statement issued by TaMA and signed by Mr Amadu Mustapha Zakari, its Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.



The statement said the exercise was an initiative of Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive in collaboration with Zoomlion Company Limited and personnel of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).



It urged the public, particularly shop owners to keep all shops within the catchment area closed during the exercise until 1000 hours.

It urged all participating institutions to converge at the Tamale Taxi Rank at 0600 hours to begin the exercise.