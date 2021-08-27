Tamale-Kintampo Highway armed robbers kill international journalist

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

• An international journalist has been killed while working in Ghana



• Armed robbers attacked and shot Taalay Ahmed



• The incident happened last Monday on the Tamale-Buipe Road



A journalist from the London-based television channel, MTA International, has been killed by armed robbers while working in Ghana.



Taalay Ahmed was attacked along with his other colleague while documenting in Ghana, a report by mynewsgh.com has said.



The report said that the robbery happened on the Tamale-Buipe, with a confirmation from the Northern regional police command.



It continued that the incident happened at Mpaha Junction on Monday, August 23, 2021, when the crew were driving on the road.



In a statement by the officer in charge in Buipe, Chief Inspector George Gyasi, he said the victim and his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim, were traveling on board a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GT 7405 -16.



They were crossed by some armed men when they got to Mpaha, who opened fire on them, deflated their tyres which forced the vehicle to stop.



It continued that when the police got to the scene, the robbers had fled through the bush, leaving the victims with gunshot wounds after some of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the two victims.



The report added that the armed men robbed them off their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.



"After the police got there, they rushed the victims to the Buipe Polyclinic for treatment and were later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment," Mynewsgh.com reported.



It was at the TTH that Taalay Ahmed, MTA International journalist, was pronounced dead.



His body has since been deposited at the morgue of the TTH for preservation and autopsy.



In the meantime, a colleague Ihsanul Irfan Bin Wahab has announced the death on his Facebook page.



“Our dear brother, Syed Taaley Ahmed, while working on a documentary in Ghana, was martyred. May Allah elevate his status in heaven, give peace to loved ones. ‘And say not of those who are killed in the cause of Allah that they are dead; nay, they are living’,” he is said to have written.



