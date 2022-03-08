Tamale Interchange went through rigorous approval process – Roads Ministry to Haruna Iddrisu

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has responded to calls by the Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu for a structure audit to be conducted on the ongoing Tamale overhead bridge.



Haruna Iddrisu, addressing journalists on what he described as "The people's concerns over the Tamale overhead bridge project," made a call for an audit saying it will ensure that the bridge serves its intended purpose, which is to improve traffic flow in the central business area of the Tamale Metropolis.



Responding to the various concerns shared by the MP who doubles as the Majority Leader of Parliament, the Public Affairs Unit of the Roads and Highways Ministry in a press release dated March 8, 2022, said test results conducted on the Tamale interchange proved that the structure exceeded its required specifications.



“We wish to state categorically that the Tamale interchange project has been undertaken in accordance with the standards and specifications of the Ministry. The bridge has been designed to have a 100-year design life. The design went through a rigorous process of approval before implementation. In line with best practice, the Ministry appointed an independent supervision consultant to superintend the execution of the works. All test results conducted during Construction have proven to be above the required specifications. The Ministry assures all Ghanaians that the necessary steps have been taken to ensure the bridge’s stability and value for money,” the ministry said.



While emphasizing the need to address the concerns shared by the minority leader, the Roads and Highways Ministry said it seeks to assure “the people of Tamale and Ghanaians that the Tamale interchange is structurally sound, intended for its purpose and will improve traffic flow in the Central Business District of Tamale and, by extension, the country.”



Construction works on the Tamale overhead bridge began in April 2019, and formed part of the Synohydro deal to enhance traffic flow in the Tamale Metropolis.



