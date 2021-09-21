You are here: HomeNews2021 09 21Article 1362412

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Tamale Demo: Public sector workers protest ‘peanuts’ salary increment

Some aggrieved public sector workers who call themselves Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement (ADAM) have given leadership of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Civil and Local Government Service Association of Ghana (GLOSAG) 14 working days to go back to renegotiate with the government the 4% and 7% salary increment for this year and next year respectively.

They threaten to withdraw all their members from the two associations if their demands are not met.

The coalition earlier today, September 21, thronged the principal streets of Tamale to register their displeasure on the 4% and 7% increment.

They are demanding a 25% increment.

