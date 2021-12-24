Tamale Central Hospital suspends all surgeries due to lack of essential supplies

Regional News of Friday, 24 December 2021

The Tamale Central Hospital has announced the facility has suspended all surgeries due to a shortage of essential supplies and water.



According to the memo, the hospital will only resume surgeries whenever they are provided with the supplies.



“It is with deep regret that I write to inform you of the cancellation of all surgeries with effect from Thursday 23rd December 2021. This decision has been necessitated by the shortage of essential supplies and water in the hospital.” The memo stated.



The Specialist Surgeon added that the cancellation was necessary as there have been negative reports in the media in regards to patients buying their own consumables for their surgeries.



“ Patients have for the past three weeks been buying almost all consumables for their surgery. This has led to a lot of negative discussions on the media, Surgeries will resume as soon as supplies are provided,” the memo added.



Below is the statement:



