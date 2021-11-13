Talk to your mother to eat humble pie – Ephson to Zanetor

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Daughter of former President Rawlings’ appeal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the commemoration of his one year anniversary has been met with stiff opposition.



Pollster Ben Ephson has noted that no present member of the party founded by her father can extend an invitation to the former First Lady as she left on her own accord.



Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings had called on the leadership of the party to do the needful to bring her mother back to the NDC, adding that she was an integral part of it.



But reacting to her statement on the Hot Edition on 3FM Friday, Ben Ephson told Eric Mawuena Egbeta that the onus on the former First Lady since no one from the NDC sacked her.



“It’s unfortunate this has come at a time we’re commemorating the old man’s first anniversary. But I think that Nana Konadu walked out of the party on her own volition and if the late president couldn’t stop her, who else can bring her back. She walked out on her own and if she decides to walk back into the party I don’t think that anybody will stop her. So rather she should have a tête-à-tête with her mother and ask the mother to eat a humble pie and come back”, the pollster advised.



Citing results of elections the former first Lady garnered after standing for the presidency, Ben Ephson intimated that Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is not as influential in the NDC as she may have hoped.



“Is there anybody more important in the NDC or the Rawlingses life than the late president? I’m sure the president would have tried to stop her and she defied the former president and went ahead. Posterity has shown that she was wrong in leaving. I think that maybe she tried to equate her popularity with that of the late president. Yes she’s hardworking, she helped the NDC in the formative years and so on but she and the former president were poles apart in terms of popularity and strength within the party”, Ben Ephson added.



