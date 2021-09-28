Takoradi woman still in custody as she fails to meet bail conditions

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the main suspect in the controversial kidnapping and pregnancy case at Takoradi is still in police custody despite being granted bail by the court on Monday.



Her lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan his client could not meet the bail conditions set by the court. He was confident they will meet the bail conditions on Today, September 28.



She pleaded not guilty to two charges of Deceiving a public officer: contrary to section 251(b) of the criminal offences Act 1960(Act 29) and Publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public contrary to section 208(1) of the criminal offences Act 2960(Act 29) levelled against her by the police.



She was granted a GHC50,000 bail with two sureties to be justified.



Western Regional head of prosecutions and legal affairs at the police command who led the prosecutions, Superintendent Emmanuel Basintale, briefing the court said police investigations suggest that the number used by the supposed kidnappers were registered in the name of the accused name Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons



Supt Basintale further told the police that the prosthetics she wore to pretend that she was pregnant was bought at Takoradi market circle at the cost of GHC30.



He further told the court that the lady visited the Takoradi hospital last year on the 11th of September with lower abdominal pains which she was treated for pelvic inflammatory disease. She has subsequently visited the facility four times with no records of antenatal care.