Takoradi woman does not have a child with current husband – Sources

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the controversial kidnapping and pregnancy case in Takoradi in the Western region, is yet to have a child with her current husband, sources close to the development have told Starr News.



According to Starr News sources, the woman, who is now a suspect in the case, has a child from a previous relationship. She has, however, according to Starr News sources, been trying over the years to concede in her current relationship.



Starr News sources say her husband in recent times has been worried over their inability to concede and has openly registered his concerns with the family of his wife especially her mother.



The family did not respond to phone calls to comment on the latest development.



Meanwhile, the police have arrested three persons for allegedly conspiring to fake the kidnapping of the missing but found pregnant woman in Takoradi.



Per a police statement, medical reports show that she was never pregnant.



The statement read “possible investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.”



“Three people have so far been arrested for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges.”



It added that “the police is heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Potyit Mensah was not pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axirn Government Hospital.”