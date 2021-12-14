Takoradi 'silicon belly’ woman: Court to begin hearing Thursday, 6 Jan

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Takoradi Harbor Circuit Court A will on Thursday, January 6, 2022, commence a hearing in the case against Josephine Panyin Mensah, who faked her pregnancy and kidnapping.



Ms. Mensah has been charged on two counts of deceiving a public officer in contravention of Section 251 (B) of the Criminal Offences Act.



She has also been charged for the publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.



Ms. Mensah who is currently on bail appeared before the court on Tuesday, 14 December 2021, presided over by His Worship Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu for the case management to be completed.



The 28-year-old wife faked her pregnancy and kidnapping in Takoradi, Western Region.



She later confessed to the crime to the police and was arraigned.



Josephine went missing on 16 September and was found at Axim a few days later without her apparent full-term pregnancy.



She claims she was kidnapped and delivered while in the custody of her kidnappers.



Both the Western Regional Minister and the police doubted the story.



The police, in a statement, announced the arrest of three persons suspected to have conspired with the lost-but-found woman over her disappearance and alleged pregnancy.



The police noted that for several years, the regional command has recorded several false kidnapping cases in which people conspired to create “self-kidnapping” incidents to make money out of ransoms.



The police further noted that medical experts have concluded that Mrs. Mensah was never pregnant.