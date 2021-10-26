Takoradi’s Spooky The Maniac to the world

Music of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian young musician, Spooky The Maniac has placed himself and the city of Takoradi on the map as his song has been approved by Twitter Spaces.



The song would therefore be used for all activities by Twitter Spaces, as far as music theme is concerned.



Spooky, who was recently interviewed on Y97.9FM’s Y Entertainment Podium show with Macall Mensah, expressed how overwhelmed he is to be part of something phenomenal.



He said, “I got a message from Twitter after a friend leaked the song asking if it was an original and it picked up from there. It is very overwhelming to call it the official theme song for Twitter spaces.”



Twitter Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter.



According to Spooky, the motivation behind the song started after he fell in love with the platform.



“I love the platform and the sense of community it builds, that is why I decided to give back the to the community,” he asserted.



Spooky The Maniac is a multitalented artiste with the ability to sing, rap, and write authentic and message inspired music.



He has promised his fans to watch out for something great from his camp soon.