Takoradi 'pregnant' woman to appear before court today

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Josephine Panyin Mensah has confessed that she faked her pregnancy and kidnapping



• She disclosed that she connived with her mother



• The victim, now a suspect, is being arraigned before Takoradi Circuit court



The woman at the centre of the recent Takoradi kidnapping, Josephine Panyin Mensah, will appear before the Takoradi Circuit court Monday, September 27, 2021.



This was disclosed by the Ghana Police Service on their official pages on social media; Facebook and Twitter.



The time for the court hearing was however not mentioned in the police press statement.



"Accused Josephine Panyin Mensah appears before Takoradi Circuit Court today," a press statement on their official pages read.



Josephine Panyin Mensah last week confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region that, she was not pregnant.



She said she faked the pregnancy to the ninth month after she lost her 4 months pregnancy and did not know how to inform her husband about it.



The victim, now suspect, confessed that she connived with her mother to fake her kidnapping.



Josephine Panyin Mensah, together with her mother and another accomplice are in police grips.



