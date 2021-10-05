Takoradi 'pregnant’ woman finally meets bail

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Josephine Panyin Mensah, who allegedly faked a pregnancy and kidnapping in Takoradi in the Western Region, has finally met her bail conditions.



A week after being granted bail by a Takoradi Circuit Court, the 27-year-old had failed to meet the bail conditions.



She was granted bail by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu on Monday, September 27 at GH¢50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.



She is facing charges of putting fear and panic in the public and deceiving public officials.



Leader of her five-lawyer counsel Phillip Fiifi Buckman had hinted of returning the court to plead a change in the bail conditions.



On Monday, October 4, checks at the Western Region office of the Lands Commission by 3news.com confirmed that documents to help her make her bail have been worked on.



Regional Director of the Commission Nana Kwampong Abuah II said the documents were brought on Friday, October 1, four days after the court granted the bail.



He said after verification and signing of the said documents on the same day, mother of the accused Agnes Essel came for them.



3news.com can confirm that Josephine Panyin Mensah is currently home.



She is to reappear on Thursday, October 14.