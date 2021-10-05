Takoradi 'pregnant' woman finally bailed out after 8 days

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The main suspect in the fake kidnapping and pregnancy case at Takoradi, in the Western Region, Josephine Panyin Mensah who had continued to remain in Police custody despite being granted bail by the Takoradi Circuit Court on Monday Sept. 27, 2021 is reported to have been bailed.



The delay was as a result of her inability to meet bail requirements of GHS 50,000 with 2 sureties. Her Lead Counsel, Philip Fiifi Buckman tells us that now all documents have been verified and cleared and so Josephine has been bailed to reappear in court on the 14th of October, 2021.



During her first appearance in court, Josephine pleaded not guilty to 2 charges of deceiving a Public officer: contrary to section 251(b) of the criminal offences Act 1960(Act 29) and Publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public contrary to section 208(1) of the criminal offences Act 2960(Act 29) levelled against her by the court.