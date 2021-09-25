Takoradi 'pregnant' woman deserves an award from actors guild - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has built defence for Mrs. Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the center of controversy over her kidnapping and pregnancy story.



Mrs. Josephine Panyin Mensah, a resident at Takoradi in the Western Region, reportedly went missing and has been found but her stories have sparked mixed reactions.



She is said to have revealed her being kidnapped and pregnant before her disappearance.



However, upon her return, she shows no baby bump nor her child which has left many people to wonder what really happened to her while she was away.



Reacting to her accounts, the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, in an interview on Kessben FM, says the woman's story is fake.



“From their preliminary investigations, NIB suspects that this whole story was fake and that the medical doctor who has even looked at her revealed she wasn’t pregnant. That is the immediate information that we have. The police are still with her,” he said.



According to a Police statement, the victim, now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment but "medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year".



But to Kwesi Pratt, the woman deserves an award if the Police and Regional Minister's claims are indeed true.



Inferring from Mr. Pratt's comments, Mrs. Panyin Mensah should be a good actor to have put up a ''pregnancy show'' for nine months without her neighbours, friends and relatives, particularly her husband knowing the truth.



"I don't believe her husband is lying. I believe her husband really believes his wife was pregnant. So, if it turns out that this woman wasn't pregnant, I think she deserves an award from the Actors' Guild. Seriously! Because this woman has ably convinced many people that she's pregnant. All those living in her area know she was pregnant . . . If for nine (9) months, the woman has really done things for people to believe she was pregnant, then Bruce Lee and others must go to her for lessons," he stated on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



