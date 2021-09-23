Takoradi kidnapping: Kidnappers took my sister’s maternity card – Sister reveals

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

More details continue to emerge about the intriguing story of a 28-year-old pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped by some yet-to-be identified persons at Takoradi in the Western Region.



Days after her discovery at a Jehovah Witness church in Axim, there have been accusations and counter-accusations from the police who hold the position that she was not pregnant contrary to previous reports by friends and her family that their relative was nine months pregnant.



On Thursday, September 23,2021 the police released a statement in which they disclosed results from their investigations into the matter.



“Following her reappearance and on the basis of our preliminary investigations so far, the police wish to state the following:



“The police are heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by medical doctors at the Axim Government hospital,” the police statement said.



The police further stated that records at the European Hospital in Takoradi where they said she used to seek medical attention, had no record of proof of her pregnancy.



“Investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.”



But a lady who claims to be the sister of the victim has reiterated their stance that Josephine Mensah was pregnant and was due delivery in a matter of days.



Answering a question on their failure to produce her maternity card as evidence of her pregnancy, her sister told Takoradi-based Skyy FM that the kidnappers took the maternity card from her sister.



“My sister is pregnant. If the police and doctors at European hospital are saying she is not pregnant, I invoke curses from heaven on them. I bring them before the gods of heaven and earth to deal with them. The doctor who confirmed that she is not pregnant, the gods will deal with him. If you look at her abdomen and thighs, you will realize that she has given birth,” she said.



“My sister was exercising and we didn’t know she had been kidnapped until someone called. We heard her crying when the person called and she said that she had been kidnapped. We asked her after she was found and she said the kidnappers took the maternity card,” she added.



