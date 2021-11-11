Takoradi fake kidnapping: Case management rescheduled to December 14

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

• Josephine Panyin Mensah is standing trial for deceiving public officers and circulation of false news



• She was reported missing with a nine-month pregnancy in September this year



• Police later established that the pregnancy and her alleged kidnapping was faked



The planned case management of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the 28-year-old woman accused of faking a pregnancy and her kidnapping, has been rescheduled.



The case management was scheduled for Thursday, November 11, 2021. However, the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court has rescheduled it to December 14, 2021.



According to a report by Citinewsroom sighted by GhanaWeb, the exercise has been postponed because the trial judge was not available for sitting.



“Today, Thursday, was for case management, as was stated. The prosecution has provided us with their documents, so the disclosures have been done. We were coming for the case management but unfortunately, the court could not sit because there is a conference. We have taken a date, 14th December. Surely, I believe by that time we should have the case management conference,” he said.

Being the last stage of preparations for the trial, the concluding the case management will pave the way for the trial of Josephone Panyin Mensah to full commence.



The suspect is currently on bail after being charged with deceiving public officers contrary to section 251 (B) of the Criminal Offences Act and Publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic contrary to section 208 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act.



A supposed disappearance of Josepheine Mensah went viral in September this year when it was reported that the nine-month pregnant woman had gone missing with some alleged kidnappers demanding a ransom for her release.



After the police went all out in search of her, Josephine was found at Axim, miles away from Takoradi where she was said to be in an unkept state and had gone mute out of trauma.



Her narration that she delivered on the same day she was allegedly kidnapped with the baby taken by her supposed kidnappers was discovered by the police to be false.



Police in a statement said tests conducted on the suspect proved that she was not pregnant in the first place.



She has since been charged and put before the Circuit Court for prosecution.