Takoradi MP supports constituents with industrial sewing machines

Regional News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency in the Western Region, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has distributed thirty-five (35) industrial sewing machines to some of his constituents.



The kind gesture is to help the beneficiaries to set up their own businesses.



Speaking to the media after the presentation, the MP who is also the Western Regional Minister disclosed that the machines would also help the Masquerade groups in the area to sew their uniforms on time to celebrate the 2022 masquerade festival.



"We are yet to have our envious Masquerade Festival in the Western Region, and ahead of that, I distributed to 35 Masquerade Groups industrial sewing machines as part of their preparations toward the Christmas festivities," he said.



"This year's yuletide promises to be great, therefore, the industrial sewing machines are to help the various groups to have their uniforms on time," he added.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to prioritize Western Region as the best destination for the 2022 Christmas.



"We urge all to prioritize Western Region as the best destination for this year's Christmas because evidence shows that Christmas can't be complete without a visit to Western Region," he called.



He said his vision was to make tourism in the region attractive.



The Western Regional Minister appealed to investors to visit the region to build more industries to provide more jobs for the youth in the region.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to commend President Akufo-Addo for thinking about Western Region.



"In fact, let me use your platform to commend the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for thinking about we the people of Western Region, as we speaking, the President is building interchange in Takoradi and the work is going on smoothly," he said.



"When the government took over the administration in 2017, we have done a lot of projects in Western Region, we have constructed so many roads and currently we have cut sod for the construction of Takoradi to Tarkwa major road and it is under construction, we are currently on it building a Petroleum hub in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region and I can't mention all the projects for today but at the right time, we will mention all the projects we have done so far in the region."



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah called on the good people of the Western Region to pray and rally behind President Akufo-Addo’s government to develop the region.