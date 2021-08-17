Takla Chief appeals for completion of the road network at the area

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: GNA

Togbe Ayim Adzokoto II, Paramount Chief of Takla Traditional Area, in the Ho Municipality has appealed for the completion of the Barrack-Takla-Hodzo-Tokokoe road.



He said the delay in the completion of the road was affecting the socio-economic progress of the area as roads were one of the key factors that contributed to the development of any society.



The Paramount Chief made the appeal when he called on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa in his office in Ho.



Togbe Adzokoto also called for the commissioning of a Senior High School facility that he said was built for the past five years, but was abandoned.



He said the area had a dam constructed by the Germans, which contained crocodiles and could be developed to attract tourists to generate revenue for development projects.



The Paramount Chief commended Dr. Letsa on his re-appointment as the regional minister and urged him to continue the good works.



We are seeing the work you are doing, he said, adding that they would support any development project the government would bring to the area and ensure its successful completion.



Togbe Adzokoto was grateful to the minister for ensuring that a new Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHIPS) compound facility was built for the area to provide a conducive environment for healthcare.



In his remarks, Dr. Letsa assured the Chief that every necessary step was being taken to ensure that the road was completed and thanked him for appreciating what the government was doing.



The Minister called for a collaborative effort to push the region's development agenda forward, saying “we are one people," and asked the chief to continue to pray for the government.



Dr. Letsa said the government was undertaking several projects across the region to transform the lives of the people and urged the people to support the government's efforts.



Mr. Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the assembly would take measures to develop the crocodile pond.



On the Senior High School, the MCE said the education committee would look at it and take possible steps to address it.