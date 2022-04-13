Taking out public universities from govt's payroll will not avert current hardship – Prof Aryeetey

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022
Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey, has indicated that plans by the government to take out employees of public universities from its payroll will not help resolve the current economic challenges the country is facing.
According to Aryeetey, the government if it implements the plan to wean universities off the public purse will be privatizing university education, asaaseradio.com reports.
“… weaning universities off the public purse, effectively means you are privatising your universities. These are public universities and they are public for a purpose… My point now is that, simply because there’s a budgetary challenge; weaning the university off [government payroll] cannot be the solution.
“It’s for the people of Ghana to decide whether they want public or private universities. If they want private universities, that’s a decision that we make as a people not simply a response to challenges with our budget,” the former VC is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s ‘The Big Bulletin’.
He said that before implementing its decision the government must have a broader consultation with stakeholders.
“This is not the kind of thing that you decide in one day in order to solve a particular problem with your finances… This is not a matter of the government has no right or not, it’s a matter of if you want to wean them off, you should know the implications, you should know what it means and use the proper channels for having that discussion,” he added.
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, at a press briefing to announce measures being taken by the government to migrate the current economic challenges, indicated that the government will be weaning public universities off its wage bill to help reduce its expenditure.
