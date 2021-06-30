Taking advantage of Year of Return has deepened relations between Ghana-Jamaica - Ayorkor Botchwey

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has commended Jamaica for taking advantage of the Year of Return initiative, to help deepen relations between the two countries.



"The Year of Return held in 2019 reinforced the deep rooted ancestral and historical connections between Ghana and Jamaica as Jamaicans formed one of the majority group of diasporans who made the life-changing decision to visit their roots," she said.



She made this known when H.E. Esmond St. Clair Reid, the High Commissioner-designate of Jamaica to Ghana, presented his open letters to the ministry in Accra.



She also expressed hope that the High Commissioner-designate will build on the remarkable achievements of his predecessor to further enhance the bonds of friendship and cooperation that exists between Ghana and Jamaica.



The minister also congratulated the government of Jamaica on their resounding electoral victory in the country's elections of September 3, 2020, as well as the Prime Minister's subsequent inauguration for a second five-year term.



She emphasized that the retention of the Prime Minister in office is testimony to the confidence that the people of Jamaica reposed in him.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey used the occasion to speak about the opportunities present in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), explaining that it presents great potentials for increased intra-Africa trade and attracting Foreign Direct Investment from the Caribbean.



She also encouraged the people of Jamaica to take advantage of the AFCFTA for enhanced economic engagement with Ghana.