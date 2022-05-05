Take your ethics serious, it is not your duty to police lawyers - Joyce Bawa schools Godfred Dame

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Your comments are totally unbefitting of your office, Joyce Bawa to AG



Be careful with your attitude, approach and pronouncement as government’s attorney, Joyce Bawa tells AG



Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy



An aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has slammed the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, over some unnecessary comments he made after the Supreme Court dismissed an application for an interlocutory injunction on the implementation of the E-Levy.



According to her, his comments are totally unbefitting of his office, thus he needs to reflect very carefully on his attitude.



“…the Attorney-General himself made very unnecessary comments, totally unbefitting of his office and I think he needs to reflect very carefully on his attitude, approach and his pronouncement as government’s attorney and adviser. He works on behalf of all citizens and as a member of the bar he needs to take his ethics very seriously.”



Responding to the comments by the Attorney General that which she believes undermines the lawyer of minority, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, Joyce Bawa said Mr Dame made an unnecessary statement as it is not his duty to show a lawyer how to prosecute his case in court.



“Even yesterday after the matter was heard, he made very unnecessary comments even about one of the members of the bar who was a lawyer on the other side, it is not his duty to police his colleagues and how they approach prosecuting their cases before the Supreme court.” She said on TV3’s ‘Big Issues’.



On May 4, the Supreme Court, by unanimous decision, dismissed an application for an injunction at the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The injunction application filed by, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, on April 19, 2022, “avers that millions of people will suffer irreparable harm if the E-Levy Act is not put on hold and the court determines that its passage was unconstitutional."



According to the suit, GRA would be unable to reimburse the millions who would have paid the E-Levy while the 1992 constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, would have been undermined.



The court, however, dismissed the application tasking the GRA to keep an accurate record for reimbursement, in the case the substantive case is heard and ruled as unconstitutional.



