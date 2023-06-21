Take your chief whip, my support for Bawumia will not change – Annoh-Dompreh to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, has boldly stated that his support for Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primary will not waver, challenging the National Council of the party to strip him of his title if they deem his endorsement inappropriate for his position.



Ghana goes to the polls in 2024 to elect a new president.



Despite the NPP's guidelines directing members to refrain from openly endorsing any flagbearer aspirants, Annoh-Dompreh believes in Bawumia's competence as a key factor in his endorsement.



The Majority Chief Whip believes that Bawumia's competence is evident, as he has the ability to counter the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) support in the Zongo communities and strengthen the party's backing in the northern regions.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh remains resolute, asserting that his support for Bawumia will persist, even if others claim he is no longer aligned with the NPP.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh confidently states that Bawumia is the only candidate capable of defeating John Dramani Mahama in the northern regions.



He, thus, does not shy away from revealing that out of the 138 Members of Parliament (MPs) on the majority side, 120 are in support of Bawumia's candidacy.



During an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's mid-day news on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Annoh-Dompreh, who represents the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, openly challenged the National Council of the party.



This took place following the grounding-breaking ceremony for the construction of a modern toilet facility for students of Old Tieku M.A Basic School in the Nsawam Municipality on Monday, June 19, 2023.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh also highlighted the historical significance of the NPP, being founded by S.D. Dombo, and asserted that Bawumia represents the Dombo tradition within the party.



Also, Mr Annoh-Dompreh suggested that it is time for the NPP to demonstrate its departure from being perceived as an Akan-centric party by having Bawumia as its leader.