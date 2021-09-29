Take us on if you don’t find ‘logic’ in our report – Ejura C’tee member

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

A member of the ministerial committee of inquiry set up to probe the circumstances that led to the June 29 deadly disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region has dared critics of the 55-page report to take them on if they find a disconnect in the findings, conclusions and recommendations.



Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso stressed that some families are under the misconception that the three-member committee was tasked to probe the death of deceased relatives.



“We can’t go beyond our findings,” he stated on TV3‘s News 360 on Tuesday, September 28. “So, if anybody thought we are going to bring anything beyond our findings he is also wrong. Let’s get that straight. Anything you have against us will be anything we have found but we did not conclude on them.



“So, it is findings and conclusions and recommendations. They must have that logic. And anybody who goes through the report and does not find this kind of logic, then can take us on.



“In any case, we don’t owe a duty to anybody but to the people who sent us. What they do with it is not our problem again.”



This follows utmost rejection of the report by some of the affected families, particularly that of Ibrahim Anyars Mohammed, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka, after it was released on Monday, September 27 by the government.



It came days after family of Macho Kaaka mounted pressure on government for the content of the report to be made known following its handing to the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.



Macho Kaaka’s family, however, upon perusal of the content, rejected it in its entirety, claiming the committee did not even have the audacity to hear their grievances in the first place.



Spokesperson of the family of Macho Kaaka Nafiu Mohammed says the findings, recommendations and conclusions were made out of conjecture.





But Dr Antwi Danso insisted that the terms of reference given to them was not about the death of Macho Kaaka but the circumstances that led to the unrests, which left two dead and four seriously injured.



Therefore, in Finding No. 10 captured in the 55-page report, the Justice Kingsley Koomson Committee stated: “We, after careful examination of the evidence relating to the events preceding the death of ‘Kaaka’, are convinced that the evidence as testified to by Sadia Fuseini is more reasonably probable than the unsubstantiated evidence of Abeewakas and Sahada Hudu which are more speculative.



“We, accordingly find that, the death of ‘Kaaka’ was not directly linked to his social media activism. It is more probably a family feud. This is also supported by the testimony of Aminu Mohammed, a resident of Ejura and a friend of the late ‘Kaaka’.”