Take the vaccines to the people – GHS told

Health News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Senior Lecturer at the Department of Theoretical and Applied Biology with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Augustina Angelina Sylverken, has asked the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) to send the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to the door steps of the people.



Dr. Sylverken explained the current state where people walk or travel to places to get vaccines is not helpful because it serves as a disincentive for people to get inoculated.



Soon, commercial drivers and their conductors, teaching and non-teaching staff of both second-cycled and tertiary institutions, students of both second cycled and tertiary education, staff of government agencies, among others would be mandated to seek vaccinated before being allowed to embark on their day to day activities.



Commenting on the issue on 3FM’s Sunrise on Thursday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Dr. Angelina Sylverken said “the Ghana Health Service must erect vaccination stands at bus terminal.



“Bring the vaccinations right to the people. Let us add education to it. Add the kings and queen mothers in our communities to promote it.”



She explained that “we can use the leaders to educate their people. Meet them…explain things to them in their local dialects.”



Nature of virus



Explaining the nature of the virus and why every Ghanaian must protect him or herself, Dr. Angelina Sylverken educated Ghanaians to take vaccination as protection of their houses.



“It is amazing people are afraid of the vaccines but you need to protect your house to prevent thieves from coming into your house and from encroachers.”



She explained that “so many people have so many measures to protect their homes. People do not sleep at night, some do walls, some use guns, mesh wires, electrical fencing, among others and it is the same as the virus and the vaccinations.”



Dr. Angelina Sylverken noted that the house is the human body and the protection mechanisms are the vaccines therefore everyone must get a vaccine.



“These can never be seen with our naked eye but we need these enhanced mechanisms and that is the vaccine," she explained.