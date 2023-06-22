Take the stolen taxes NPP activists are sharing, vote wisely – Oheneba tells Assin North voters

Politics of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

TV host Oheneba Boamah Bennie has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) leaders who are sharing monies and other items in the Assin North Constituency ahead of the by-elections.



The by-elections slated for Tuesday, June 27, 2023 is occasioned by the ousting of James Gyakye Quayson from Parliament by the Supreme Court.



Despite the inability of the government to fulfill most of its promises in the area, stalwarts of the NPP and some Majority MPs have stormed the area sharing items to electorates amid various campaign activities.



The NDC Natural Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi has accused the NPP of sharing farm inputs to the people to woo them for vote for their candidate, Charles Opoku.



Reacting to the development on Inside Politics on TV XYZ, Oheneba Boamah Bennie who has declared that he is a sympathiser of the NDC urged the residents of Assin North to collect the goodies and vote against the NPP.



“The NPP government has stolen Ghanaians’ taxes such that there’s virtually nothing left for the people and they have used part of the funds to buy votes in Assin North, ” the host of Battleground on Power FM alleged.



Boamah Bennie indicated that the funds used to purchase the items being shared ” are from Ghanaian tax payers.”



The government, he said, had the inputs to give to farmers across the country yet hoarded them only to release them to Assin North to buy votes.



“The government is incompetent and using vote buying to conceal its bad governance,” he said while urging the electorates to collect them and reject the NPP’s candidate.