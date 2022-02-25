Take steps to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine – Haruna Iddrisu tells gov’t

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has asked the government to take immediate steps to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine following the crisis with Russia.



He said there is the need to assure the students and their parents that they have the support of the Government of Ghana and all Ghanaians.



“I mentioned this matter to the speaker that I wanted to invoke Order 72, to raise the matter of urgent public importance, which is to call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for the Interior, Minister for Finance to work together to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of of Ghanaian students in Ukraine, and to work towards the immediate evacuation of Ghanaian students, those studying in Ukraine.



“This, we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaian and they deserve our support. So it is a matter of urgent public importance because the Minister of Finance must make money readily available to the Foreign Minister.



“The situation in Ukraine is very worrying,” the Tamale South Member of Parliament said.



The Government of Ghana has expressed concerns about the safety of Ghanaian students in Ukraine following the crisis with Russia.



In series of tweets, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said “The Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter, as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures.”



Meanwhile, Ghana’s Honorary Consul to Ukraine, Dr. Albert Kitcher has said it is not possible to evacuate Ghanaian students and Ghanaians in general from Ukraine at the moment following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



He said the airspace of Ukraine has been shut hence, air travels are not possible.



Alternatively, he said, Ghanaians living close to the Russian borders will need to relocate to safer locations in Ukraine.



Speaking on the mid day news on TV3 Thursday February 24, Dr Kitcher said “The Ghanaian community is safe despite the early morning issue we all woke up to. As of last night, there was a state of emergency which was declared and because of that I sent messages to them.



“So, I will say that our people are safe and I have spoken with some even this morning.”



He added “Where we are now, if we have everything we cannot evacuate because the Airspace of Ukraine is currently shut. What can be done is, if we identify any areas that prove to be problematic or people will be vulnerable there, to relocate them or evacuate them to a safer place.



“We had all these in plan knowing this will develop, so already, the Mission and the Ministry was working on the modalities to get the students out .



“If there will be any evacuation it will be an evacuation to safer place. We ourselves are looking at the situation, as it is now, if a place is so close to the Russian border we will want people to move from there. I had a communication also from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine and they advise that people stay calm.”



Although Ghanaian students in Ukraine have said they are safe in the interim, they have asked the Government of Ghana to prioritize evacuating them from that country due to the crisis with Russia.



President of the Ukraine Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Dr Phillip Bobie Ansah also told TV3’s Komla Adom on the Mid day news on Thursday February 24 that “absolutely, we are all safe as we speak now.”



Regarding the plea for them to be evacuated, he said “we have heard responses from the embassies.”



