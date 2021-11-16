Take steps to ease economic hardships on Ghanaians - Pentecostal and Charismatic Council to Gov’t

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prices of petroleum products has skyrocketed in recent times



It has had a rippling effect on food prices on the market



Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council want government to take steps to address the rising cost of living



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has charged government to take “immediate steps to ease the economic hardships currently facing many Ghanaians, especially the teaming unemployed youth” ahead of the 2022 budget presentation.



In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Reverend Emmanuel Barrigah, the group noted that the recent increase in fuel prices is having a dire impact on many families in the country.



“The Council is particularly worried about the rippling effects of the recent rampant fuel price increases, which has affected the prices of food items in the market and threatening the very survival of many families and small businesses. The recent mass recruitment exercises into the various security agencies is a pointer and an early warning signal that all is not well with the situation of our energetic youth whose economic woes are being worsened by the ongoing economic hardships,” part of the statement read.



Although the government has temporarily suspended the Price Stabilisation Recovery Levy (PSRL) for two months, GPCC says it “is not far reaching enough to cushion Ghanaians” in the face of the economic hardship.



It consequently wants government to “have a second look at this since the purpose of the levy was savings meant to cushion the population in times like these when international oil prices hit the roof”.



The group also wants government to either scrap taxes or reduce levies on refined petroleum products in the budget presentation on Wednesday November 17, 2021.



“Reviewing downward or outright removal of some of the taxes and levies on refined petroleum products at the pump and release into the system all funds accruing from the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy to stabilize the price of fuel for the consumer. In fact that is the purpose for which the levy was passed into law by Parliament” it appealed.



GPCC again wants government to introduce measures to “take all fiscal and monetary measures to stabilize the depreciating local currency against the US dollar to further stabilize the prices of petroleum products and other imports whose prices are impacting negatively on the purchasing power of the ordinary citizen”.





Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori Atta is expected to appear before parliament to deliver the 2022 budget statement tomorrow, Wednesday, November 17,2021.