Take risks, do not be afraid to fail – Kofi Amoabeng to youth

The Chairman of UT Holdings Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd.), has charged the youth of Ghana to take risks in their early years of life.



Drawing references from experiences in his early life, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd.) challenged the youth to take risks in their early years.



He said, “When you are young, take risks. You have a lot of years ahead of you, you can always correct the mistakes you make and move on. Pick a jump, when you have a dream and you have done reasonable due diligence, take a jump. It’s scary to take a jump, it’s scary but by all means, take a jump.



He added that the youth should not be afraid of making mistakes and that “If you make a mistake, it is not the end of the world’’.



The entrepreneur was speaking to participants of 2022 WHAT I WISH I KNEW (WIWIK) Conference.



Asked what he wish he had known earlier in life, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd.) said “I wish I knew I didn’t have to trust people that much. Normally when you are good to people, you expect them to be good back in return, but it doesn’t work out that way. It doesn’t matter how good you are to people some will ditch you. However, God works with good people and bad people but God’s will always prevail’’.



Touching on the principles that have shaped his life and career over the years, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd.) also urged the youth to learn to be frugal.



He admonished participants to save and invest in their bid to raise funds to finance their ideas. He said that “to start your business, you need your own small capital irrespective of how small it is. It shows your commitment, following which you can pitch your ideas to friends and family.”



He also charged the youth, to be honest, and transparent in all their dealings which could help them attract prospective financiers.



The 8th edition of ‘What I Wish I Knew’ (WIWIK) Conference took place at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Friday evening, September 23. The conference was on the theme “Re-envisioning, looking ahead to emerging opportunities”



Other panelists on the day included Prof J. D. Owusu-Sekyere (Vice-Chancellor, Cape Coast Technical University), Franka Maria Andoh (CEO, Jossie's Cuppa Cappuccino), Dr. Stephen Osei Tutu (Cluster Manager, Calbank Ltd), Myrah Caesar (CEO, PropelED) and Doris Ahiati (CEO, Crescendo Consult). The keynote address was delivered by Petra Aba Asamoah (Head, Sales & Marketing, Akosombo Textiles).







