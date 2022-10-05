Take out partisan political interests out of galamsey fight – Akufo-Addo begs House of Chiefs

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a fervent appeal to members of the National House of Chiefs to eschew partisan political interests while collaborating with the government to end the menace of illegal mining.



The president made this request during his opening remark at a meeting with the National House of Chiefs to discuss the fight against galamsey.



“There are many requests I intend to make on you during our behind closed doors session of our meeting. But one of the most significant which I have to make now is to seek your assistance to take partisan political interests out of the fight against galamsey. It can only succeed if it is a truly national battle which no one seeks to exploit for political gain as we saw in our last election.



“The progress of our country depends on all of us; all citizens of Ghana, all fellow Ghanaians pulling together to defeat this existential threat to our future,” the president said during the meeting held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.



The president noted the several initiatives adopted by his government to end the menace while emphasising the need for traditional leaders to collaborate with the government in the fight against illegal mining.



“We have tried many initiatives including that of the community mining scheme and the establishment of a new legal regime for dealing with the perpetrators of this phenomenon which has imposed severe sanctions on those Ghanaians and foreigners convicted of illegal mining, still we have not won the fight. It is obvious that if we are to win the fight you and I have to take the lead to collaborate closely to do so and that is why I am here today,” he said.



The meeting with the traditional leaders was convened at the request of the president to discuss ways to fight illegal mining, which has escalated in magnitude over the past years.



This is despite the promise made by the president at his inauguration in 2017 and the various campaigns launched by his government over the period.



The growing impact of galamsey is proving a threat to several water and forest bodies across the country.



This has led to calls on the government to adopt more radical efforts in the galamsey fight.



