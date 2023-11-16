Take keen interest in the education of your children - Ntim Fordjour urges parents, guardians

Regional News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Parents, guardians and other stakeholders have been urged to take advantage of the huge investment being made by the government in the education sector to shape the dreams of their children.



The Deputy Minister for Education in charge of General Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who made the call, explained that supporting their children to pursue education would help them to be productive and also become independent after school so they could fend for themselves.



He explained that the huge investment being made by the government and other agencies in the educational sector was aimed at creating an enabling environment for the youth who are the future leaders of the country to be equipped with the 21st century skills they need to support the development of the country and the rest of the world.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour made the call when he delivered his speech at the launching of a KG Inset package implementation programme at Assin Manso in the Assin South District in the Central region.



The event brought together traditional leaders, educationists, the clergy and other stakeholders in the area.



The deputy minister appealed to parents and other stakeholders to take a keen interest in the education of their children so they could monitor what they do at school as well as during their private studies at home.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour hinted that plans were underway for him to collaborate with the district assembly, traditional authority and other stakeholders in the area to renovate 20 KG schools in the constituency to ensure that the children studied in a conducive environment.



He eulogised the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Ghana Education Service (GES), Sabre Education and all other stakeholders towards the development of education in the country especially at the early grade level.



The Central Regional Director of Education, Emmanuel Essuman, stated that the training of teachers towards the transformation of education in the country was very critical and therefore assured the people that the teachers would do everything possible to get the best education for the children and the nation as a whole.



He said the theme for the launching, “Nurturing Young Minds: A Play-Based Learning INSET for Kindergarten Teachers,” was apt since training the KG teacher was therefore a way of enhancing their skills towards enhancing teaching and learning.



He explained further that “the theme for this event underscores our commitment to providing a holistic and well-rounded education for our young kids. The play-based learning is a method that not only engages children but also fosters their love for learning, promotes social and emotional development and encourages creativity and problem-solving skills.”



The Director in charge of Early Child Education at the GES, Barbara Vida Ntow, announced that the new KG inset package would go a long way to enhance effective teaching and learning at the KG level in the country.



She urged teachers and other users to use the KG inset packs to boost teaching and learning through play-based learning pedagogy.











Background



The Ministry of Education, in July this year, launched the Kindergarten Inset Manuel to help train all KG teachers in the country in the Play-Based Learning Pedagogy.



The launching of the project in the Assin South District was to kick-start the implementation of the project in all the 97 KG schools in the district following a successful training of teachers, head teachers, School Improvement Support Officers (SISOs) and Education Officers across the district.



