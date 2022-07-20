Take it easy on our respected majority leader – Ablakwa ironically tells people of Suame

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the people of Suame in the Ashanti Region, to take it easy on their MP and Majority Leader, Osei kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



In a tweet on Tuesday, 19 July 2022, the North Tongu MP ironically called on the people of Suame, to visualise the road under construction.



“The good people of Suame should simply open their eyes properly and see President Akufo-Addo’s 10,885 kilometres of new roads,” the North Tongu legislator tweeted.



He added: “We beg of them to take it easy on our respected Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.”



On Monday, 18 July 2022, a team of police officers led by the Ashanti regional police commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, had to whisk away Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from some angry Suame artisans.



The Majority Leader in Parliament was hooted at, pelted with sachets of water, and chased by the angry artisans when he attempted to inspect work on the Suame highway.



It would be recalled that the artisans, last Friday, blocked the highway and demonstrated against the MP and the government for not ensuring that the road was fixed.



They warned of another demonstration if the contractor does not return to the road to have it fixed.



The contractor had returned to the site with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs when the hooting incident happened.



The angry artisans, upon hearing the arrival of the MP, thronged the highway and started hooting at him.



The MP, who was accompanied by the Municipality Chief Executive for the area, Mr Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, and some party members, had to seek protection on top of a storey building at Suame Tarkwa Makro.



Despite meeting with the leadership of the artisans over the road on the storey building, the angry youth were still gathered in front of the building chanting war songs.



The regional police commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, who led the team of police personnel to the scene, had to whisk the Parliamentary Affairs Minister away in his (commander's) vehicle to prevent the angry artisans from attacking the politician.



Meanwhile, a youth activist at the Suame Magazine area in the Kumasi metropolis has justified the hurling of sachet water by some angry youth at their MP over the deplorable state of their roads.



According to the youth activist, this is just the tip of the iceberg.



Mr Kojo Mensah told Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, a day after the mass action against the MP that: "We have been deaf and dumb for the past 26 years but we have spoken on Monday and this will continue going into the 2024 elections".



He said the youth of the area have been taken for granted for far too long by the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party.



“We are not going to sit aloof for the NPP political leadership in the Ashanti Region to continue taking us for granted,” he threatened.



He noted that for the past 28 years, the MP for the area has manoeuvred to have all competitors in the race disqualified to pave the way for him to always go unopposed in the primaries.



He said the MP, over the years, has treated them as if they do not know their rights as citizens of the area.



“We have not seen anything in terms of development under the stewardship of the MP,” he noted.



“Whereas areas like Asawase Constituency under the main opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarik, are seeing development such as asphalted roads, Suame is treated with disdain by the MP.”



He said the Suame area is lagging in terms of infrastructure because the MP has taken his constituents for granted.



He warned that they will not allow this to happen again, adding that mass action will continue until the political leadership shows some respect to their constituents.