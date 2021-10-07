Take good care of your party people - Allotey Jacobs Advises Sam Pyne

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Fomer NDC Central Regional Chairman and now Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has advised the new KMA Chief Executive, Sam Pyne, to be be wary of people who come to him singing his praises and pledging unflinching support.



According to him, some of those people have ulterior motives.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs said; "He (Sam Pyne) should be beware of those who come to him to profess that 'as for me, I'm with you', 'will follow you' and so forth because as they tell you this is the same way they will go to another person to say something different about Sam Pyne. Let your human relations lead you. Your respect for authority, that is the Regional Minister, if you unite with him; you will succeed.''



He also offered a helpful message to Mr. Pyne as a guide for his leadership saying, "he should take good care of his party people. Speak the truth! . . . .You will always be confronted with some bad guys who will come as agents, so he should watch out!!''



Allotey Jacobs made these comments while complimenting Mr. Pyne for his new appointment.



Sam Pyne, in an election supervised by the Metropolitan office of the Electoral Commission (EC), won fifty-five votes out of the 58 votes representing 94.8 percent to be confirmed the KMA Boss.



