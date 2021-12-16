Take bold steps to change the academic fortunes of KETABUSCO - Regional Director

Regional News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafugah, Volta Regional Director of Education, has tasked the Board of Governors of Keta Business College (KETABUSCO) to initiate measures to improve the academic performance of the school.



She called on the school Management to collaborate with the Board to arrest the downward academic trajectory of the school for the last three years.



The Regional Director made the call in a speech read on her behalf by Mrs Janet Valerie Datsa-Agbotse during the dissolution of the old Board and inauguration of a new one.



She said, in line with the duty of governing boards of Senior High Schools, to promote the best interest of schools, the new Board needed to take tough decisions to bring the desired change in academic performance in KETABUSCO.



Madam Amafugah noted that her three-year analysis of West African Senior School Certificate Examination results showed the school was performing creditably in a few elective subjects while performing poorly in the four core subjects, requiring stringent measures for change.



She tasked the Board and Management to work together to find appropriate means to ensure discipline among students, reminding teachers that “corporal punishment is outlawed.”



She warned against illicit relationships, saying “any teacher caught having sexual affairs with student(s) will be dealt with.”



A message delivered on behalf of the outgone Chairman of the Board, Mr Larry Jiagge, thanked fellow Board members for their cooperation over the years, which led to improvement in the school’s academic performance and asked the new Board to prepare for the task ahead.



He expressed the urgent need to get the Parents and Teachers Association to complete projects started in the school to address infrastructure challenges to enhance teaching and learning.



Mr Emmanuel Korsi Keteku, former Volta Regional Director of Education, who chaired the inauguration, urged the Board to offer sterling leadership qualities, be frank and brutal and know that there were no straightforward solutions to problems.



A speech on behalf of Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta, charged the Board to “let KETABUSCO shine among other schools in your tenure.”



He assured the Board that his doors would be open and that the Education Oversight Committee would function to address all challenges in the Municipality.



Mr Winfred Frealar Kwamivi, the new Board Chairman, pledged the readiness of the Board to continue with the progress and development of the school and called on stakeholders to support the school to take advantage of the “emerging economic prosperity.”



“Keta Business College must take the lead in responding to the business opportunities through sustainable academic performance, well-disciplined culture and a conducive environment for learning.



Our students must be good examples and be leaders in our cutting edge industries and other institutions that need our knowledge and management. As you are already aware, this school has produced a lot and continues to add to business knowledge in our country.”



Mr Kordzo Sedegah, President of KETABUSCO Old Students Association, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, thanked the old Board members and congratulated the new Board, and gave the assurance of working with them and school Management to ensure two key results- discipline and higher academic performance.



“We will want to work with them on the attainment of the transformational agenda of our school which we have talked about many times,” he added.